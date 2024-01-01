Al Hilal plan bid for Man Utd dazzler Garnacho

Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal are considering bidding for a young Premier League talent.

The Saudi Pro League side are lining up an audacious swoop for Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per Alkass TV Sports, a bid could go in for Garnacho as soon as the coming one or two weeks.

The Qatari outlet state that the Argentine may have some interest in moving due to financial reasons.

Garancho is on a modest deal at United, as compared to some of the world’s top earners.

However, convincing him to give up the Premier League and European football in general at such a young age may be a tough sell.