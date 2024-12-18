Man Utd chiefs open to Garnacho, Mainoo offers

Manchester United fans will soon find out if Alejandro Garnacho is still seen as one of the untouchables in the squad.

The Red Devils saw Garnacho as one who could not be sold in the summer, along with youngster Kobbie Mainoo.Per The Mail, there will now be a decision to make from coach Ruben Amorim regarding the Argentine.

Garnacho was left out of the squad for the Manchester derby, which United won 2-1.

But he has played a lot of games this season and is still seen as a first team player.

One who is much more likely to be sold in the winter or summer is Marcus Rashford, who was also left out of the City game.

