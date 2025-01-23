Garcia thrilled to make Aston Villa move

Andres Garcia is thrilled with his move to Aston Villa.

The fullback signed for Villa this week from Levante.

The 21-year-old said: “I think it’s the dream that every footballer has, and it’s a huge step for me which I’m facing with excitement and, above all, with lots of respect towards the club.

“I would say that, (with) the qualities I have as a footballer, the traits, I think the Premier League is the ideal league for the way I play.

“To be able to achieve this at only 21-years-old, it’s a really proud moment for me, as well as a challenge, and to be able to learn from the players that are here in the club is going to be really good for me, and a big step.

“There are players here with great careers, with lots of quality. It’s a challenge for me, but I’m excited to face it.

“For me, it’s a tremendous honour to be able to defend these colours, and I’m looking forward to the moment to be able to do that.”

On what convinced him about joining Villa, Garcia also told the club's website: “He (manager Unai Emery) is a coach I’ve been following for a long time, because he has an amazing career.

“He’s been with various Spanish teams, which has allowed me to watch some of his games with his previous clubs, like Sevilla and Valencia. I’ve seen lots of him.

“He’s a coach that teaches his players a lot, full of determination. When he has an idea, he won’t stop until he fulfils it.

“And I think we have things in common, especially how we work, so I think he’s going to be a coach that teaches me a lot, and I’m excited to play my part, of course.

“To be surrounded by Spanish people, especially to be able to communicate, is really important.

“I spoke to Pau (Torres), we were speaking to him. We asked him what the city was like, what the club was like, and he told us it was wonderful.

“Knowing these kind of things, and knowing that Unai’s coaching staff speak Spanish, it was a no brainer. I said this was the best option from the start.”