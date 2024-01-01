Galatasaray scramble to close Chukwuemeka deal with Chelsea

Chelsea star Carney Chukwuemeka could yet leave today.

The Blues do not believe that the midfielder has a future at Stamford Bridge in the long-term.

Chukwuemeka could even head out in the hours to Galatasaray.

The Turkish club are very keen to bring him in before their transfer window closes tonight.

Any deal would have to be done quickly, or it may have to wait until the January transfer window.

Galatasaray are trying to convince the 20-year-old to make the move, which would be a loan with an obligation to buy.