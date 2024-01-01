Tribal Football
Most Read
Jesus Navas prepares for final Gran Derbi as Sevilla face Real Betis
Ex-Man Utd coach McCarthy: No-one really knew Sancho
Chelsea management losing patience with Lavia
Lille ace Gomes: I felt lost at Man Utd under Solskjaer

Liverpool keeper Jaros on winning debut: Brilliant feeling, something you dream of as a kid

Liverpool keeper Jaros on winning debut: Brilliant feeling, something you dream of as a kid
Liverpool keeper Jaros on winning debut: Brilliant feeling, something you dream of as a kidAction Plus
Liverpool goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros is proud to have made his debut in victory at Crystal Palace.

The young Czech was a second-half substitute for senior keeper Alisson and helped the Reds to a 1-0 win.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He later told the club's website: "Brilliant feeling, it's something you dream of as a kid. Obviously it was a bit stressful as a 'keeper coming on towards the end there, especially in a game like this when it was up and down towards the end. But I managed to keep a clean sheet and we managed to get the three points. Brilliant.

"Everyone around is going, 'There's your shirt, put your shin pads on' and all this. They didn't say much and I think it's better.

"I think probably because they had a set-piece straight away and they were on top of us a little bit for the first five minutes I came on, it helped me get in the game a bit quicker."

Jaros continued: "I mean, as everyone else in the team, we all work hard on a daily basis. Personally, it's a great reward to come on and be able to get my debut.

"Loads of messages but I've not read them yet. I just saw my phone was going off when the gaffer was giving his speech."

On whether he feels the appearance is a landmark in his career, Jaros added: "Yeah, definitely. I went on a few loans in the past, which I think got me ready and I've played quite a few games now. I'm ready, I'm available to play whenever." 

Mentions
Premier LeagueJaros VitezslavLiverpoolCrystal Palace
Related Articles
Premier League explain Palace missing penalty against Liverpool
Liverpool boss Slot: We had to stop Jaros leaving
Slot happy with Liverpool midfield duo for victory at Palace