Liverpool keeper Jaros on winning debut: Brilliant feeling, something you dream of as a kid

Liverpool goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros is proud to have made his debut in victory at Crystal Palace.

The young Czech was a second-half substitute for senior keeper Alisson and helped the Reds to a 1-0 win.

Advertisement Advertisement

He later told the club's website: "Brilliant feeling, it's something you dream of as a kid. Obviously it was a bit stressful as a 'keeper coming on towards the end there, especially in a game like this when it was up and down towards the end. But I managed to keep a clean sheet and we managed to get the three points. Brilliant.

"Everyone around is going, 'There's your shirt, put your shin pads on' and all this. They didn't say much and I think it's better.

"I think probably because they had a set-piece straight away and they were on top of us a little bit for the first five minutes I came on, it helped me get in the game a bit quicker."

Jaros continued: "I mean, as everyone else in the team, we all work hard on a daily basis. Personally, it's a great reward to come on and be able to get my debut.

"Loads of messages but I've not read them yet. I just saw my phone was going off when the gaffer was giving his speech."

On whether he feels the appearance is a landmark in his career, Jaros added: "Yeah, definitely. I went on a few loans in the past, which I think got me ready and I've played quite a few games now. I'm ready, I'm available to play whenever."