Gakpo continues Liverpool 'dive debate' ahead Fenerbahce

Liverpool restart their UEFA Champions League campaign away at Fenerbahce.

The Reds make the long trip to Turkey on the back of a frustrating 1-0 Premier League loss to Arsenal at Anfield.

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Victory for Mikel Arteta ended Arsenal's 14-year wait for a top-flight win on the red side of Merseyside - but Andoni Iraola was angry with the officials at full-time.

Alexander Isak was denied a penalty after having his shirt pulled by Jurrien Timber inside the Gunners box and Iraola hinted that maybe his players should dive more to ensure decisions are given.

Ahead of the Fenerbahce clash - with Liverpool winning all three European games so far - Dutch star Cody Gakpo offered his take on the situation.

"We always play fair, but maybe we should dive more, like the gaffer said.

"I think in the two occasions on Sunday, for myself and Alex, they were both penalties. But, the referee decided it was not, and we just have to live with it."