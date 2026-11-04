Iraola trusts Trey Nyoni to cover Gravenberch's injury gap

Liverpool star Ryan Gravenberch will miss tonight's UEFA Champions League clash with Fenerbahce due to a heel problem.

The Dutch international missed the 1-0 Premier League weekend loss at home to Arsenal and Andoni Iraola will once again tweak midfield in Turkey.

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Dominik Szoboszlai is ready to start, and could replace Florian Wirtz, but teenage star Trey Nyoni is expected to keep his place, after starting against Mikel Arteta's team.

The 19-year-old has already played 513 minutes this season, more than double the 237 he managed in the last campaign under Arne Slot, and Iraola has full faith in him.

"I think he has to continue in the same place he's been since preseason. He's playing most of the games.

"We trust him, he's doing very well. We have to encourage him to continue improving, learning and getting experience. He's in very good place.

"He's adding also endurance to his game, because sometimes when you're young, you feel 'OK, I'm not going to get tired', but that's not always the case."