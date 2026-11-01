'If you don't dive they won't call it' - Iraola baffled by Liverpool penalty snub

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola was far from happy with the officiating in their 1-0 Premier League defeat to Arsenal on Sunday (November 1).

Iraola’s side were unable to turn their domination into goal as Arsenal secured their first Premier League win at Anfield in 14-years.

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Kai Havertz scored the only goal of the game in the 16th minute, but Liverpool will feel aggrieved by some of the decisions that didn’t go their way.

Perhaps the most egregious call was the decision to award a penalty for Jurrien Timber’s pull on Alexander Isak, which prevented him from heading on goal.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Iraola suggested the decision may have gone their way if Isak made more of it.

"We wanted another result definitely today. We are to the blame, especially from the beginning of the game,” he said.

“After we conceded the goal probably you had nothing to protect so you play more freely, we played more brave and I think we turned the game in the first half, we finished very well. We tried it in the second half but were unable to score.

"We had good chances - we hit the crossbar and had good situations we were not able to finish. We definitely deserved a goal.

"I loved the reaction from my players after going 1-0 down. We finished the first half very well, kept pushing. I loved a lot of moments of the game.

"We have to keep going. It is very early in the season. Arsenal are in the best of the situations but it is just the start of November today. A lot of games to play."

On not getting any penalty shouts: "It got seen. There is a clear grab the shirt. Alex was just in front of him, he was going to head in front of the goal but couldn't because he had the shirt.

“I don't understand why they didn't call it, probably because he has not gone to the floor.

"I think the Gakpo one was not a penalty but the Alex one he was going to head the ball in front of the goalkeeper. He grabbed the shirt. I don't understand why it wasn't called.

"You have to dive, if you don't dive they won't call it."