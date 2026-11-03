Salah to be awarded medal as well as Turkish citizenship after Trabzonspor start

Mohamed Salah is loving life in Turkey with Trabzonspor and he is now set to be handed two awards.

Salah has scored 10 goals and provided 5 assists in 13 appearances across all competitions for Trabzonspor after an excellent start since his move away from Liverpool in the summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

He became the first player in Turkish league history to register 10 goal contributions in his first seven games for a club and it is safe to say he is thriving away from the comforts of Merseyside, where he became a club legend.

After signing his two-year contract with the seven-time Turkish champions, he became one of the highest-paid players in the league. However, he has more than justified his wages as fans become infatuated with him.

Now, as love grows for the winger, Mohamed Kaoud, a journalist for BBC Arabic, reports that Salah is to be awarded Turkish citizenship alongside his family.

He also revealed that Salah will receive the State Medal for Distinguished Service after he helped boost sport and tourism since his arrival.

Kaoud wrote: "I have learned that Mohamed Salah will "definitely" be granted Turkish citizenship. Officials from Trabzon are currently working with Turkish state authorities to expedite the naturalisation process for the Egyptian football icon, as well as his wife and their three children.

"Furthermore, Salah is set to be awarded the 'State Medal for Distinguished Service' during a major ceremony, and will receive a high-level honour in recognition of his contribution to an unprecedented surge in both the sports and tourism sectors in Turkey—all achieved in record time."

Trabzonspor hold the winger under contract until 30 June 2028 and at 34 years old, Salah has a lot more to offer as the club next face Freiburg in the UEFA Europa Conference League.