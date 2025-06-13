Gabriel on Arsenal signing Rodrygo: He’s a phenomenon, if it was up to me, of course!

Arsenal defender Gabriel has spoken on Real Madrid winger Rodrygo and how he would sign him immediately if it was up to him.

The Brazilian international has moved to clarify that he is happy at Real Madrid despite ongoing transfer links to the Gunners who have had a keen interest in the winger for some time. He is due to hold talks with the club’s new manager, Xabi Alonso, over the coming weeks and is likely to stay with the La Liga side for the upcoming season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Despite this, Gabriel, who plays with Rodrygo for Brazil has urged Arsenal to snap him up this summer and admitted that if he had the same role as sporting director Andre Berta he would have made the deal happen already.

“I don’t know, but I’d like (it) obviously,” Gabriel told Brazilian podcast PodPah. “He’s a phenomenon. I’ve told people already, he’s a phenomenon. If it was up to me, of course!”

Arsenal’s priority this summer is to sign a new striker which means going all out for Rodrygo who would compete for Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka is not feasible. A deal for the 24-year-old would be very expensive and the North London side are more likely to use their funds on a strong No.9 in the coming months, something Arsenal fans have been crying out for over the last few seasons.