Gabriel Martinelli to Al-Hilal complete as Arsenal winger books medical

Gabriel Martinelli to Al-Hilal complete as Arsenal winger as medical is booked

Gabriel Martinelli move from Arsenal to Al-Hilal has been completed as he books his medical ahead of summer move.

Ahead of his move, Martinelli has already been left out of Arsenal's opening squads, including the Community Shield against Manchester City and the Premier League opener against Coventry.

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The Brazilian is set Arsenal's record sale, comfortably surpassing the fee received for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as he left to Liverpool for £35M back in 2017.

Martinelli was initially reluctant to join Al Hilal but transfer expert Florian Plettenburg has now confirmed that the winger has given the green light in what is a huge deal for the Gunners.

“Gabriel Martinelli to Al Hilal - DONE DEAL ✔️

“Full agreement reached between Al Hilal and Arsenal. Fee: around €65m.

“Martinelli has now finally agreed to join Al Hilal. It was the clear tendency, as revealed. Flight booked. Medical to follow. Long-term contract.”

The news comes as Gabriel Jesus has agreed to join Spanish giants Barcelona. Both Martinelli and Jesus have been training separately from the main squad under manager Mikel Arteta who made it clear that neither player has a future in North London.

Arsenal now have Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres as strikers and Christos Tzolis, Eberechi Eze, Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke as options on the wings.