Arsenal lineup v Aston Villa: Confirmed team news as Arteta enters his 250th game

Arsenal lineup v Aston Villa: Confirmed team news as Arteta seeks to jump to first

Arsenal travel to Villa Park on Monday night as manager Mikel Arteta hopes to make it two wins from two.

Premier League champions Arsenal began their campaign with a 3-0 win over Coventry City, whilst Unai Emery's Villa side were pulled apart in a 4-0 Brighton & Hove Albion nightmare.

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These sides have met 13 times since 2020, with six wins apiece and one draw. The Gunners won the latest meeting 4-1 and a similar result would send them to the top of the Premier League in what would be the perfect start.

Arteta is set to take charge of his 250th Premier League game, becoming only the 10th manager in the competition’s history to oversee 250 games for a single side.

The bad news for the Spaniard is that the hosts have won each of their last three Premier League home games against reigning champions, as Villa seek to put a dent in their title defence.

Arsenal team news v Aston Villa

Ahead of the clash Arsenal are without Bruno Guimaraes (groin), Jurrien Timber (groin) as well as William Saliba (back) who is a long-term absentee. Meanwhile Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus are likely to be absent due to ongoing transfer rumours in the final days of the summer window.

Villa will be missing Johan Manzambi (knee), Amadou Onana (knee) and Brian Madjo (unspecified) as well as João Gomes who is serving a ban for violent conduct.

Arsenal predicted XI v Aston Villa

Aston Villa: Bizot, Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Maatsen, Kamara, Bogarde, McGinn, Barkley, Hemmings, Buendia.

Arsenal: Raya, White, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori, Rice, Lewis-Skelly, Odegaard, Saka, Havertz, Tzolis.

Arsenal v Aston Villa kick off time

Arsenal will make their way to Villa Park for a clash that begins at 20:00 Uk time on Monday the 31st August.

Key Stat

Only Pep Guardiola (70.8%), Alex Ferguson (65.2%) and Jürgen Klopp (62.6%) have a higher win rate among managers with 250+ games than Arteta’s current mark of 60.2% as he enters his 250th game.