Agent Lunedi tipping McTominay for Napoli greatness

Former Manchester United star Scott McTominay is enjoying life at Napoli so far.

The Scotsman has already become an ace marksman for the Italian side, managed by Antonio Conte.

Now McTominay has been tipped to be one of the best players in the club’s history

“You can be a winner even if you have different DNA," agent Cristian Bosco Lunedi told Italian broadcaster Canale 8. "This Napoli is a cynical Napoli.

"McTominay will still have to prove himself in Italy, but he is potentially one of the best midfielders in Napoli’s history.”

United replaced McTominay with Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain, who has barely featured so far this term.