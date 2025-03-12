Furious Casemiro ready to make Man Utd pay

Casemiro is ready to dig in his heels at Manchester United.

The Brazil midfielder still has over a year to run on his current deal, though is viewed as surplus to requirements by United management.

However, talkSPORT says after being singled out by co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe as being "overpaid" in an interview this week, Casemiro was left unimpressed.

So much so that if the midfielder is to leave this summer, he will insist on a near full payoff for the final year of his current contract.

Casemiro is on £350,000-a-week at Old Trafford.