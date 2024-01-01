Fullkrug: West Ham have made me feel important

West Ham striker Niclas Fullkrug has explained leaving Borussia Dortmund over the summer.

Fullkrug says he feels at the centre of things with the Hammers.

"I find the Premier League incredibly appealing. It was a great opportunity to start a completely new chapter in my life. This step felt right," he told BILD.

"Last season I was able to experience a home European Championship with the national team with unforgettable moments and play in the Champions League final with BVB. This gave me opportunities that I had to deal with, also due to the squad situation at Borussia Dortmund.

"I have managed to reach an even better level over the past three or four years. I want to keep it that way, it is very important to have a club where I play a central role, where I am important. Where the style of play is also somewhat geared towards me."