DONE DEAL: Fullkrug delighted joining West Ham

West Ham have completed the signing of Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug.

Fullkrug signs a four-year contract and joins West Ham for a fee of £27m.

"I'm delighted to be here, and I can't wait to get out on the pitch with my new team-mates," said Fullkrug.

"I think the Premier League is the best league in the world, and for me it is the right time to move over to England and play for a big club like West Ham.

"I have been thinking about West Ham for a long time now - I know the technical director Tim Steidten very well, because we have history at Werder Bremen together, and I have watched some games and seen how much quality there is in the team."