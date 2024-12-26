Fulham shock Chelsea at Stamford Bridge with come-from-behind win

A stoppage-time winner saw Fulham come from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League (PL), ending the Blues’ 12-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

The hosts missed the opportunity to put pressure on Liverpool at the top of the table last weekend, drawing 0-0 at Everton in a game that ended their eight-game winning run in all competitions. However, the Blues remained second, and had the chance to close the gap to a point here, at least temporarily.

Fulham, though, are enjoying an impressive campaign themselves, amassing a club-record 25 points after 17 PL games, and they had the first shot on target through Raúl Jiménez’s attempt from outside the area that was easily saved by Robert Sánchez.

Cole Palmer has so often made a decisive impact for Chelsea, and it was his moment of brilliance that broke the deadlock around the quarter-hour mark. Picking the ball up 40 yards from goal, he beat two defenders before stroking into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

That was his 12th league goal of the campaign and his 26 in 2024 – the most for the club since Bobby Tambling’s 27 in 1966.

Despite going behind, Fulham responded well, with Calvin Bassey testing Sánchez with a low attempt, but only a reaction Bernd Leno save stopped Marc Cucurella from doubling the advantage at the other end before the interval.

Enzo Maresca’s men started the second period on top, as Leno denied Enzo Fernández with a fingertip save before Chelsea had the ball in the back of the net via Levi Colwill only for the strike to be ruled out for offside.

Again, though, Fulham had answers, with Alex Iwobi curling narrowly wide of the post and Antonee Robinson forcing Sánchez into a stop from close range. Fulham showed endeavour and hunger throughout the second half and deserved their equaliser as the game approached its climax.

A Robinson cross into the box was headed towards goal by Rodrigo Muniz, allowing fellow substitute Harry Wilson to nod over the line.

Just as it seemed the spoils would be shared, the Cottagers struck a killer blow right at the death as Muniz finished off a lightning-quick counter-attack to secure a first win for the visitors at this ground since 1979.

This is ultimately a big blow for Chelsea’s title credentials, adding substance to Maresca’s claim that his side are not ready for a battle at the top.

Fulham, meanwhile, were well worth the points and have now lost just one of their previous 10 league matches – Marco Silva deserves plenty of credit for the job he is doing in Southwest London.