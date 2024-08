Fulham's Araujo set to join Chesterfield for season long loan

Fulham defender Harvey Araujo is heading on loan to Chesterfield for the entire season.

The 19-year-old has not yet made his senior debut for the Premier League club.

However, he is now set to get regular game time for the League Two club, having already made the move.

He should be available for the club's next league game, which is on Saturday against Crewe.

Araujo has played for Fulham’s under-21 side, featuring four times in the EFL Trophy last term.