Tribal Football
Most Read
Manuel Ugarte, Mendes & Man Utd: The (potential) Ten Hag signing Premier League made
Bologna want to sign Man Utd winger this summer in HUGE deal
Man Utd in talks to sign Burnley star
Omorodion furious with Chelsea after club backs out of transfer

DONE DEAL: Crewe snap up Man City attacker Breckin

DONE DEAL: Crewe snap up Man City attacker Breckin
DONE DEAL: Crewe snap up Man City attacker Breckin
DONE DEAL: Crewe snap up Man City attacker BreckinTribalfootball
Crewe have secured the signature of a talented attacking midfielder in Kian Breckin.

The 20-year-old, who was previously at Wycombe on loan, joins from Manchester City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He is the ninth player that has been added to manager Lee Bell's squad during the summer transfer window.

Manchester-born Breckin has been with City since he was 11 and played for the Under-18s in Premier League 2.

He won PL2 twice in consecutive seasons in 2021 and 2022, while he played nine times for Wycombe at the start of last term.

Mentions
Breckin KianCreweManchester CityLeague TwoPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Crewe sign Aston Villa goalkeeper Marschall
Atletico Madrid striker Alvarez posts farewell to Man City and fans
Knight signs for Spanish side after leaving Man City