DONE DEAL: Crewe snap up Man City attacker Breckin

Crewe have secured the signature of a talented attacking midfielder in Kian Breckin.

The 20-year-old, who was previously at Wycombe on loan, joins from Manchester City.

Advertisement Advertisement

He is the ninth player that has been added to manager Lee Bell's squad during the summer transfer window.

Manchester-born Breckin has been with City since he was 11 and played for the Under-18s in Premier League 2.

He won PL2 twice in consecutive seasons in 2021 and 2022, while he played nine times for Wycombe at the start of last term.