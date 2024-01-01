Almiron U-turn at Newcastle

Tribal Football
Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron appears to be staying at the club this summer.

The Paraguayan was expected to leave for either a team in Europe or Saudi Arabia.However, Chronicle Live states that the 30-year-old has chosen to stay at Tyneside.

While he may not be first choice, Almiron believes he can fight for his place in the team.

Manager Eddie Howe would prefer to sell Almiron and sign another winger, but the ex-MLS star may be staying put until January at the very least.

Almiron did play in a friendly over the weekend against French outfit Stade Brest.

