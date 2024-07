Fulham must give up part of Palhinha fee

Fulham will give up 10 per cent of the fee generated by Joao Palhinha's sale.

The Cottagers have agreed to sell Palhinha to Bayern Munich for a fee of €50m.

Record says 10 per cent of the fee will be due to Sporting CP, which originally sold Palhinha to Fulham.

The Portugal midfielder is expected to leave Fulham for Bayern after the Euros.

Palhinha agreed personal terms with Bayern before the tournament kicked off.