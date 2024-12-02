Fulham midfielder Pereira denies talking up Marseille move

Fulham midfielder Andreas Pereira has rubbished suggestions that he is trying to leave the club.

The Brazilian was not in the team for their trip to Tottenham at the weekend in the Premier League.

Quotes attributed to Pereira suggested that he was disappointed at a move to Olympique Marseille not panning out.

Pereira stated on social media: “I would like to address the article recently published about me.

“Unfortunately, the piece contains statements attributed to me that I did not make, and the translation into English was done in a malicious and inaccurate manner, completely distorting my words.

“In the interview, I clearly expressed my happiness and satisfaction with being at Fulham and my gratitude for everything the club and the staff have done for me, emphasising at all times that I still have two years remaining on my contract and that I am fully focused on the club.

“However, the article includes comments that are neither accurate nor reflective of what I actually said,” added Pereira.

“I deeply regret the unprofessional conduct displayed in this situation and respectfully request a retraction of the quotes falsely attributed to me.

“It is essential to uphold the truth and ensure that public discourse is based on facts.

“Thank you for your understand. And most importantly Come On Fulham,” he said.

