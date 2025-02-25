Fulham keep European ambitions alive with narrow victory away at Wolves

Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz celebrates after scoring during the Premier League match with Wolverhampton Wanderers

Fulham remained in touch with the Premier League European places as a goal either side of half-time earned them a 2-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers, who missed the chance to move eight points clear of the relegation zone.

After an uninspiring attacking performance in defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday, Fulham needed less than a minute to hit the target here from an unlikely source.

Ryan Sessegnon - picked in the starting XI over Antonee Robinson - was played in on the left by Andreas Pereira and expertly picked out the bottom corner for his first goal since October 2022.

Wolves’ response was spirited, and after a concerted period of pressure, they found a well-deserved equaliser.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde's cross from the left was initially scuffed by Nelson Semedo, but the loose ball fell kindly to Joao Gomes, who lashed home on the volley past a helpless Bernd Leno.

The visitors could hardly have argued with being pegged back on the balance of play, but they pressed forward after conceding and threatened to re-establish their lead.

Andreas Pereira picked out Adama Traore with a floated ball and the former Wolves man fired a volley straight at Jose Sa, before Rodrigo Muniz saw a close-range effort blocked by Santiago Bueno.

That ensured honours were even at the break, but just as is in the first half, Wolves’ lack of concentration from kick-off cost them dearly.

Marco Silva’s men needed just 62 seconds after the restart to restore their advantage, with Adama slotting through to Muniz who applied a delicate chip over the onrushing Sa.

The Old Gold’s lack of threat in the second period prompted Vítor Pereira into a tactical change, reversing his decision to start without a recognised striker when Jorgen Strand Larsen replaced Bellegarde.

That didn’t change Wolves’ stranglehold of possession, yet they remained unable to break down the Fulham rearguard, who stood firm and looked to strike on the counter.

Former Wolves striker Raul Jimenez was culpable for not executing that plan to perfection, squandering a big chance when one-on-one with Sa, who stood tall to ensure the Mexican’s scoring drought against Wolves continued.

With the talismanic Matheus Cunha tied down for large periods, Wolves were ultimately unable to salvage anything from the contest, as Pereira suffered a first defeat against managerial compatriot Silva.

While Fulham only climb to ninth, they remain firmly in contention for European qualification as they extended their strong run of away form to one defeat in 10 matches.