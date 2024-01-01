Fulham fullback Tete calm being ignored by Koeman

Fulham fullback Kenny Tete is calm about being ignored by Holland coach Ronald Koeman.

Many in Holland believe Tete's form warrants a return to the Oranje.

But he told Viaplay: "I haven't been there for four years, if not longer.

"You know, I had a really good season two years ago. Offensively too. The numbers didn't lie. I didn't get in then either, so maybe I'm just not the type he's looking for. And that's okay.

"And if I ever get there, who knows, but I'm not really focused on that. I'm much more focused on myself. And I think it's really great to see how those guys do it. Who knows, I'm actually very relaxed about it."