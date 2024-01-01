Fulham fullback Tete calm being ignored by Koeman

Tribal Football
Fulham fullback Kenny Tete is calm about being ignored by Holland coach Ronald Koeman.

Many in Holland believe Tete's form warrants a return to the Oranje.

But he told Viaplay: "I haven't been there for four years, if not longer.

"You know, I had a really good season two years ago. Offensively too. The numbers didn't lie. I didn't get in then either, so maybe I'm just not the type he's looking for. And that's okay.

"And if I ever get there, who knows, but I'm not really focused on that. I'm much more focused on myself. And I think it's really great to see how those guys do it. Who knows, I'm actually very relaxed about it."

