The top 5 U21 Fulham players to watch this season

Fulham have some exciting young talent at their disposal this season and many are already making an impact, here are five of the best.

ALEXANDER BORTO

This Agile American keeper joined Fulham in 2020 and has had no problems fitting in with the Under-18s and Under-21s sides in recent years.

The 19 year old signed a new long-term deal at Fulham in 2022 and has been a a reliable asset for their youth sides ever since.

Borto could prove to be a key asset for the club’s first team in the coming years and although he may not achieve his dream of winning the World Cup with USA he may get a chance to prove himself in the starting eleven.

JOSHUA KING

King signed a professional deal with the club in January after playing a key role for Ali Melloul's Under-18s side as well as Hayden Mullins' Under-21s team which caught the eye of manager Marco Silva.

The 17 year old also captained England at Under-16s level and is a versatile asset who can play in either a defensive or attacking midfield role.

King should see some minutes on the pitch for the first team this season after coming on in the second half for their cup clash against Birmingham.

OLLIE GOFFORD

Gofford is a nimble, dynamic midfielder who has enjoyed some excellent Under-18s campaigns after joining the club 10 years ago.

He made a dream 21s debut last season, scoring in a 3-2 win over Brighton and Hove Albion which has impressed coaching staff, which he says is exactly what he wants to do.

"I’ve been with the Under-18s for two seasons now, so I’m just trying to push as much as I can, maybe get into the Under-21s, and just try and impress the people up above. Every time I come in here, I feel safe and I feel so welcome every time I step in this Club.”

Gofford is yet another young talent who is set to shine this season under Silva, who could give him minutes to develop his ability.

BRADLEY DE JESUS

This attacking right-back impressed for the under 18’s side before being move up to the u21’s where he has shined so far.

De Jesus is an intelligent player who can score goals due to his excellent finishing and well-timed runs in behind.

He has the potential to become a well-rounded defender in the future and is definitely one to watch for Fulham this season.

CALLUM OSMAND

Osmand has had a rapid rise through the ranks at Fulham and has really flourished in the last 12 months after starting out as an attacking midfielder before becoming an out-and-out striker.

The forward scored 6 goals and bagged 2 assists in just 12 appearances for the u21’s side last season and has already added 2 more in his first two games this year.

At 18 he is a major talent for the Cottagers who will be looking to make his name known amongst the first team this season.