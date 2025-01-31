Fulham boss Silva eager to buy Wilson cover

Manager Marco Silva has revealed that Fulham are actively seeking a replacement for the injured Harry Wilson.

The midfielder’s injury has left a significant gap in the squad, and Silva is determined to find a suitable player to fill it.

The manager emphasized the urgency of the situation, given the limited time remaining in the window.

"Of course we're going to try," he said to reporters.

“It's not an easy market. After the injury of Wilson, yes we're looking for a player in that position.

“It's a really short period until the end of the winter market but let's see what we can do."