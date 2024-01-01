Fulham defender Andersen up for Forest clash: We're creating chances

Tribal Football
Fulham defender Joachim Andersen is up for their clash with Nottingham Forest this weekend.

Fulham have eight points from nine games, and Nottingham Forest awaits in the Premier League on Saturday.

Andersen said, "We have a good base and it is difficult to play against us.

"It is so important for us, also because we create many chances - at least in the matches I have played.

"We need to have some momentum, and then we go for the three points against Nottingham Forest."

