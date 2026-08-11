Fulham confirm the signing of Charles: I hope to really kickstart my Premier League career

Shea Charles has officially made the switch from Southampton to Fulham as he makes the step up to the Premier League.

The 22-year-old midfielder has penned a five-year deal at Craven Cottage as he swaps life in the Championship for the Premier League in a deal worth around £30M.

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At 6ft 2in, Charles is physically strong and the Cottagers will seek use his strength in midfield over the coming season in which Fulham first face Chelsea at Craven Cottage in their opening clash.

Charles says the move to Fulham is "perfect"

Speaking on the move, the Manchester City academy graduate revealed that he cannot wait to get started at the club in a move he describes as perfect.

“I’m buzzing to finally get it over the line. The Club has got a really good foundation, from the bottom to the top really.

“It’s a great club, with a really good vision – the Manager explained that to me. To be here is a massive privilege.

“I hope to really kickstart my Premier League career. At such a good club as well, it’s perfect for me, and hopefully perfect for the fans as well.”

Director of Football Operations Tony Khan added: "I am thrilled to welcome Shea Charles to Fulham! He is an exciting young player.

"He has quickly gained important experience in both domestic competitions and at international level, as the youngest ever captain of Northern Ireland.

"This is an excellent opportunity for him to join Fulham and continue his development under Alvaro Arbeloa's leadership."

Charles will join Gonzalo Garcia and midfielder Cesar Palacios who joined for a combined fee of around £42.5m as Fulham's summer signings so far.