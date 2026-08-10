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Bardsley hopes Chelsea don't bounce back: I’d love to see Cole Palmer in a Man Utd shirt!

Bardsley hopes Chelsea don't bounce back: I’d love to see Cole Palmer in a Man Utd shirt!
Bardsley hopes Chelsea don't bounce back: I’d love to see Cole Palmer in a Man Utd shirt!REUTERS

Former Manchester United fullback Phil Bardsley has revealed he would to see Cole Palmer join the Red Devils.

Palmer joined Chelsea three years ago from Manchester City and has been linked with a return to his former side as well as Premier League rivals Manchester United

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As a boyhood United fans, the transfer links were always bound to happen. Speaking on such links, he revealed earlier this year that although his family are in Manchester, he stated “When I see it (rumours)I just laugh”. 

Chelsea are now under new manager Xabi Alonso and if the club do not bounce back, transfer links will likely return.  

Speaking to Casinolyze, Bardsley revealed that he hopes Chelsea continue their fall as it could open the door to Palmer joining United in the future. 

“I think Cole Palmer is the key to everything Chelsea are doing but when I’ve watched him play over the last year or so he hasn’t looked like a player who is particularly happy. He’s been going through the motions. 

“Will bringing in Morgan Rogers put a smile back on Palmer’s face? He’s had injuries which were setbacks but the rumours around Manchester United were interesting. United would be silly not to have a real look at him if there is anything to it but the problem could have also been this Chelsea squad. 

“They’ve had a lot of inexperienced players at the club who have dropped below the standards needed without people to get tough with them and lay down what’s required and pull people in line, making sure everyone is training correctly every day. 

“Danny Welbeck and Jordan Henderson can certainly address that but I hope they don’t turn it around to make Palmer happy where he is because I’d love to see him in a red shirt!” 

Palmer's contract also runs to 2033 after he signed extended terms two years ago. A move to United seems almost impossible but if Chelsea collapse, anything could happen. 

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Premier LeagueCole PalmerPhillip BardsleyMorgan RogersManchester UnitedChelseaManchester CityFootball transfers

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