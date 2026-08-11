Maresca admits he will always be compared to Guardiola: He is the best manager in the world

Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca has revealed that comparisons to Pep Guardiola will always be made.

Guardiola stepped down after 10 years in charge this summer after helping the side to an incredible 20 trophies which include 6 Premier League titles and the Champions League.

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Having previously worked as Guardiola’s assistant, the Spaniard backed Maresca to succeed him at City where he has already taken the reins in preseason, winning two out of three games so far.

The ex Leicester boss gave an honest interview this week and when asked about comparisons to Guardiola, who is set to have a statue erected outside the Etihad Stadium, he says he cannot escape his legacy.

"After 10 games, if we have got 10 points, 20 points, 30 points. People will be comparing it to Pep after 10 games, it doesn't put pressure on me.

“I have said many times while I was at Leicester or Chelsea, he is the best manager in the world over the last 15 or 20 years."

Man City are rebuilding

However, Maresca admitted that things won’t be easy as the club is under immense change following the departure of key players who helped Guardiola to so much success.

“We’ve lost Bernardo Silva, Nathan Ake and John Stones. Rodri has been here for a lot of years too. They are players who were here for many years.

“But at the end there is always a changeover of generation.

“I still remember when David Silva was here – and everyone was worried but Kevin De Bruyne stepped up. Fernandinho left – Rodri came in.

“Then there was Kun Aguero – people were worried but Erling (Haaland) arrived. It’s normal that there’s change.”