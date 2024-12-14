Fulham boss Silva: We leave Liverpool with mixed feelings

Fulham boss Marco Silva admitted frustration after their 2-2 draw at Liverpool on Saturday.

Fulham twice took the lead on the day, as Liverpool had Andrew Robertson sent off in the first-half.

Silva later said, "We are leaving here with a mix of feelings, I have to say, when you are leading the score twice, and of course, Liverpool after 20 minutes playing with ten men. Of course, we got the feeling that we should have won the game. I think the first 20 minutes from ourselves and the way we started the game showed the trust on ourselves, as well, massive respect with Liverpool, of course, the quality they have.

"But you know, when you come here, we know that it is going to be always a little bit electric game, if I can say this way, because if you are open with the quality they have, and with the crowd behind them in some moments, they can be unstoppable. But we took that risk and we show from the first minute that we are here to try to win the game, and because of that, we started so well and leading the score, our dynamic attack created a lot of problems for them.

"I felt that we should have kept more of the ball bit better to try to make them to run more. That was something that I felt that we have, a lack of possession of the ball, to make Liverpool run a little bit more. We tried to adjust at half-time that situation, to go in a direction that we can keep the ball more ourselves. Of course, the early second half goal from Liverpool made a massive impact, but even so, I think we reacted well.

"This afternoon Alex (Iwobi), a little bit more inside, create a lot of problems for Liverpool. We knew that with the position of Salah a little bit more inside we should create more problems for them (on the left) and we did, I think, all the game. Even in the first minutes of the game we scored the first goal, and the second goal is more or less in the same in the same way. But, arriving in so many moments four against three, three against two, three against three, we should have taken better decisions to create more clear chances."