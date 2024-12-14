Liverpool captain Van Dijk hails spirit shown for Fulham draw

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk praised his teammates after their 2-2 draw with Fulham.

The Reds twice came from behind and had Andrew Robertson sent off in the first-half in a see-sawing game.

Van Dijk said afterwards: "A great comeback is very positive. It's disappointing having 10 men but we showed fight, kept trying to create chances. Could have been more but we take the point and move on.

"Stay calm. It's easier to say than do it. It was always going to be tough against them. We saw it last year and last week against Arsenal. We had to turn it around and keep fighting. We tried.

"I had conversations with the players of Fulham and we felt like the referee was nervous. He couldn't properly communicate with Robertson I felt. We can't put the blame on the referee. We all speak about protecting the referee but I couldn't speak to him. It shouldn't be a big thing because he isn't why we dropped points.

"It is what it is. We take the points, recover quickly and be ready for the game on Wednesday."

