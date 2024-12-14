Liverpool boss Slot on Fulham draw: I couldn't ask for more from my players

Liverpool boss Arne Slot says he couldn't fault his players after their 2-2 draw with Fulham.

The Reds came from behind twice after having Andrew Robertson sent off in the first-half.

Slot said afterwards: "I don't think I could've asked for more from my players, especially after going down to 10 men. I couldn't have asked for more in terms of performance and results. of course, we could have had two points more. At the start of the game, you always want to start intense. After 30 seconds, one of ours was on the floor and needed treatment for a while so we couldn't get the intensity more.

"I think Robbo might have been a bit too injured to keep going because normally he's faster than that. It says a lot about his character that he wants to keep on going but it results in a red card. I think it's just whether it's offside. I was clear it wasn't going to be changed. It's maybe the only thing I didn't complain about today. It's an emotional game and we were a man down, it's frustrating. It's good to see our performance after so many setbacks.

"It's difficult to judge for me because I only see it in real-time like the referee. We have to accept what VAR sees. You know how important these decisions can be. We ended up with a draw and I don't think we can blame the referee for that. There were a few moments when I could have been given a yellow card. It's marginal moments and when some go against you, you think some will go for you but I haven't felt that here. There was a moment when one of their players already on a yellow could have been given another."

