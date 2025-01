Fulham boss Marco Silva insists Rodrigo Muniz isn't for sale.

The Brazilian striker has been linked with West Ham.

Hammers boss Graham Potter is eager to add to his attack this month.

But Silva said: "We are not open to listen to anything about Rodrigo and it's better if no one contacts us because it will be a quick and easy answer from us.

"There's no chance at all to even start to talk to clubs."