DONE DEAL: Fulham striker Sanderson makes Harrogate switch

Ansser Sadiq
Fulham striker Olly Sanderson has moved to another team in League Two for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old is at Harrogate Town for the rest of the term, having been with Bradford City since the summer.

Sanderson impressed at Bradford, scoring twice in 13 games, and is ready to make his debut for Harrogate.

"I'm delighted he's chosen us,” boss Simon Weaver told BBC Radio York.

“I had a Zoom call with him the other morning and I could tell he was the kind of person we want in the building.”

