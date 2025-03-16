Fulham boss Silva: Victory over Spurs deserved; we were best team on pitch

Fulham boss Marco Silva was left pleased after their 2-0 win against Tottenham on Sunday.

Late goals from Rodrigo Muniz and Ryan Sessegnon struck for the victory.

Silva said afterwards: "We did not create many chances but controlling a side like Tottenham is not easy. The pace they have with Solanke and all of the wide players.

"But the impact off the bench again was amazing for us. We deserved it because we were the best team on the pitch. To win again, at home."

On Willian's performance, Silva declared: "When you have a player of that quality it doesn't matter if he is 36 or not. He is a player of top quality. He needed time to match the intensity of the Premier League.

"But the way we play is a big help for him because we are able to take the best of him for us."