Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea manager Maresca explains Palmer absence for Arsenal clash
France coach Deschamps reveals talks with Pogba about next move
REVEALED: Man Utd met with Mendes about Quenda before Chelsea swoop
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti furious facing Villarreal tonight: I don't understand it!

Tottenham boss Postecoglou on Fulham defeat: Not a great game

Paul Vegas
Tottenham boss Postecoglou on Fulham defeat: Not a great game
Tottenham boss Postecoglou on Fulham defeat: Not a great gameAction Plus
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou admits they were flat for defeat at Fulham on Sunday.

Rodrigo Muniz and Ryan Sessegnon struck late for Fulham's 2-0 win at Craven Cottage.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Postecoglou said, "It's a disappointing outcome. I thought up until they scored we were really on top of them. It was a tight game and we hadn't made a save at that point and they scored a really soft goal. Then the game got away from us. It's disappointing.

"It wasn't a great game. We had a couple of chances to score."

On Tottenham's penalty shout when 1-0 down, he said: "I'll leave that to the officials, but it does seem that the fact we don't carry on hurts us at times.

"It was a difficult game. I don't think any team created too many openings. We probably had the best one at 0-0. Like I said, we conceded a soft goal that gave them the advantage.

"We made a lot of changes today which I felt might help the team. It's our challenge between now and the end of the season. European football and league games."

Mentions
Premier LeagueFulhamTottenham
Related Articles
Sessegnon insists Fulham defeating Tottenham not about revenge
Fulham stun Tottenham in comfortable triumph
Ex-junior coach convinced Tel will prove big hit with Spurs