Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea manager Maresca explains Palmer absence for Arsenal clash
France coach Deschamps reveals talks with Pogba about next move
REVEALED: Man Utd met with Mendes about Quenda before Chelsea swoop
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti furious facing Villarreal tonight: I don't understand it!

Sessegnon insists Fulham defeating Tottenham not about revenge

Paul Vegas
Sessegnon insists Fulham defeating Tottenham not about revenge
Sessegnon insists Fulham defeating Tottenham not about revengeZac Goodwin / PA Images / Profimedia
Fulham wing-back Ryan Sessegnon insists victory over Tottenham today wasn't about revenge.

The former Spurs defender struck in Fulham's 2-0 win.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sessegnon later said: "It's amazing, especially the way we won it. I'm happy to come on and contribute. It was a tough game and we took our moments when we needed to.

"Massive credit to the manager and as subs we want to come on and affect the game. Rodrigo is one of the best at it.

"I knew I could use my strength and speed to get ahead. I shrugged off Ben Davies a bit and I managed to get it in with my right."

He also explained not celebrating his goal.

Sessegnon also stated: "I spent five years at Spurs and I'm grateful for my time there. So that's why I didn't celebrate.

"I'm feeling good, sharp and strong. I just want to play a little bit more. When I get the chances I want to prove I can play at this level.

"We're taking it one game at a time but we've also got one eye on the European spots."

Mentions
Premier LeagueSessegnon RyanTottenhamFulham
Related Articles
Fulham stun Tottenham in comfortable triumph
Ex-junior coach convinced Tel will prove big hit with Spurs
England coach Tuchel offers hope to Al-Ahli striker Toney