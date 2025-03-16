Sessegnon insists Fulham defeating Tottenham not about revenge

Fulham wing-back Ryan Sessegnon insists victory over Tottenham today wasn't about revenge.

The former Spurs defender struck in Fulham's 2-0 win.

Sessegnon later said: "It's amazing, especially the way we won it. I'm happy to come on and contribute. It was a tough game and we took our moments when we needed to.

"Massive credit to the manager and as subs we want to come on and affect the game. Rodrigo is one of the best at it.

"I knew I could use my strength and speed to get ahead. I shrugged off Ben Davies a bit and I managed to get it in with my right."

He also explained not celebrating his goal.

Sessegnon also stated: "I spent five years at Spurs and I'm grateful for my time there. So that's why I didn't celebrate.

"I'm feeling good, sharp and strong. I just want to play a little bit more. When I get the chances I want to prove I can play at this level.

"We're taking it one game at a time but we've also got one eye on the European spots."