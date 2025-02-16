Fulham boss Silva: Victory over Forest fully deserved

Fulham boss Marco Silva says victory over Nottingham Forest was deserved.

Chris Wood struck for Forest, with Fulham winning via goals from Emile Smith Rowe and Calvin Bassey.

“Clearly a well deserved three points, great performance from us,” Silva said. “From the first minute until the last one, we were by far the best team on the pitch.

“We controlled all the game. I think we did really well, the way we circulated the ball, the way we managed the ball, and the way we were always really well prepared after losing the ball.

“We know Forest are really strong, and they wait always for some mistakes in the build-ups, and some balls given away, to punish teams on the counter-attack.

“Our final position was always really good, the way that the team was balanced, and our reaction when we lost the ball was top level, too.

“Before the moment they equalised, I think 35 or 36 minutes, they didn't have one shot on target.

“The goal came a bit out from nowhere, where we should have done better in that moment, should be more aggressive against Wood. We know that he is in a great moment, and sometimes from nowhere he can make something and score a goal.

“But it was a really undeserved equaliser, because until that moment, just one team tried to score and create chances, and were the dominant team, and that was Fulham.”