Tribal Football
Most Read
Five free agents Arsenal could sign to ease attacking injury crisis
Grealish "worse for wear" as he confronts photographers after partying two days following Man City defeat
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti talks Osasuna, Vini Jr offers and Saudi threat
Man Utd starlet Obi-Martin reveals what he would like to be called going forward

Forest boss Nuno: Fulham won through aggression and set-pieces

Paul Vegas
Forest boss Nuno: Fulham won through aggression and set-pieces
Forest boss Nuno: Fulham won through aggression and set-piecesAction Plus
Nottingham Forest boss Nuno had few complaints after their defeat at Fulham.

Chris Wood struck for Forest, with Fulham winning via goals from Emile Smith Rowe and Calvin Bassey.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Nuno said, “We have to look at the game. We have to know that the change gave us more width and more things we are used to.

“But at the same time, the contacts in the box from the crosses were not there. We were rushing a little bit.

“There are so many things I would do differently now. Now it is about looking at the game and preparing for the next one.

“The idea of the formation was to have an extra body and try to control things better. What we anticipated, and what was the reality, was that Fulham’s strength is having good players in wide areas. And then they occupy the box well.

“The idea of having an extra body to control that situation didn’t happen. Unfortunately it didn’t work out.

“It was a tough game. First half, Fulham caused us a lot of problems and were in control of the game.

“We were able to get back in the game with Chris’ goal, which he made by himself. We started the second half well but then we started losing duels and allowed Fulham too many set-pieces, which caused us problems.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueFulhamNottingham
Related Articles
Nottingham Forest's top-three cushion dented by loss to Fulham
Fulham boss Silva explains immediate call-up
DONE DEAL: Fulham sign promising young striker Dair from St Johnstone