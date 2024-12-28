Fulham boss Silva reacts to Palmeiras interest in Pereira

Fulham manager Marco Silva reacted on Thursday to the interest from Abel Ferreira's Palmeiras in Andreas Pereira

The Brazil midfielder is in his third season with the Londoners.

"Of course I'll talk to him, but this issue with Palmeiras isn't something for me and him to discuss. The club has the people responsible to talk to and to listen to. So far, I don't have any information from the club to indicate that anything is close to happening, so there's not even any talk," Silva replied after the end of the game with Chelsea, where they won 2-1.

"Everything else is out of my hands and also far from Andreas'. There are people responsible for him, and the club has someone to deal with these issues. We've just been focussed on the job, training by training and game by game," added the Portuguese coach, heaping praise on Pereira.

"Obviously having Andreas with us and available is very important for us. He's a different player, a player who gives us other things," he said.

