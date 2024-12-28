Chelsea boss Maresca confirms axing Madueke and Veiga

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has showed his ruthless side after a 2-1 loss to Fulham.

The Italian has not been one to mince words about his players, even ones he has used often.

After saying he dropped English winger Noni Madueke for the game, he added that Portugal international Renato Veiga was also dropped.

Post-game, Maresca said: “For sure, the competition has to be higher but not only for Noni Madueke but also Renato Veiga was not in the squad and the reason is exactly the same for both of them.

“There is not any different reason, it’s just a technical decision.”

“Sometimes we just take a decision and it’s no more than that,” he added.

“Yeah, for sure (they'll be ready for the next game)."