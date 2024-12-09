Fulham boss Silva: Not our best, but we'll take Arsenal draw

Fulham weren’t at their flowing best against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

However, manager Marco Silva was pleased with the way they were able to battle for a point.

The Cottagers had to defend for long spells, but emerged with a creditable 1-1 draw.

“Tough game, as we expected, really difficult for us,” Silva said post-game.

“It's been a really tough week for us, with the three games in eight days – difficult type of games.

“And this afternoon, we knew that it was going to be tough, and Arsenal made it really difficult for us.

“Great fighting spirit and commitment from ourselves, the players stuck with the plan, first half they executed it really well.

“The early goal from ourselves in a very good open play moment, great finish from Raúl – the way we built that moment and that situation was really good from ourselves.

“Always Arsenal were trying to press ourselves, and we were able to beat the pressure. When Kenny received the ball, the way we were attacking behind was really good. Very good goal.

“Of course, after, Arsenal took the control of the game, and I really believe that on the ball, was not our best game, I have to be honest. Arsenal took the ball from ourselves.

“They didn't create many chances first half. They controlled the ball, they had possession, they had some set-pieces, but they only had one very good chance for Declan Rice, I don't remember many more, to be honest, because I think we blocked them well.

“Second half was a little bit different, I think they pushed us back a little bit more. I think, on the ball, we were not able to take the right decisions.

“When we got the ball ourselves, winning 1-0, you know the mindset of the players in some moments is not to take risks. Arsenal went man on man after the 1-0, and for you to beat the man on man situation, of course you have to be able to take some risks.

“And I think, mentally, the players were not in that direction to take risks. And it was more difficult for us to keep the ball. Arsenal equalised the game, they pushed us more back.

“Second half, we didn't create much – we had a big chance with Andreas, but was just the only one. But the organisation from us, the way the players stuck with the plan, it was difficult for us, but I think we created a difficult scenario for Arsenal.”

