Arsenal boss Arteta: Millimetres from defeating Fulham

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta felt they deserved more from Sunday's 1-1 draw at Fulham.

Arteta felt their performance warranted three points on Sunday.

He said, "I am gutted that we didn't win it.

"We fully deserved to win it. We did almost everything that we had to do to win it. But for millimetres we could have been here with a really dominant win.

"We have really good momentum, the team's playing well and winning a lot of games and we wanted to do it again. The performance 100% was there.

"The winning probability would be so high but this is football and the margins are so small."