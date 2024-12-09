Tribal Football
Most Read
AGREED? Salah and Liverpool settle on compromise
Man Utd in crisis: Ten Hag? Now Ashworth? If this were the Glazers...
Osimhen set to disappoint Chelsea, PSG with favoured club choice
Mbappe talks up "unbelievable" Bellingham after Real Madrid win at Girona

Arsenal boss Arteta: Millimetres from defeating Fulham

Paul Vegas
Arsenal boss Arteta: Millimetres from defeating Fulham
Arsenal boss Arteta: Millimetres from defeating FulhamAction Plus
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta felt they deserved more from Sunday's 1-1 draw at Fulham.

Arteta felt their performance warranted three points on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said, "I am gutted that we didn't win it.

"We fully deserved to win it. We did almost everything that we had to do to win it. But for millimetres we could have been here with a really dominant win.

"We have really good momentum, the team's playing well and winning a lot of games and we wanted to do it again. The performance 100% was there.

"The winning probability would be so high but this is football and the margins are so small."

Mentions
Premier LeagueArsenalFulham
Related Articles
Arsenal captain Odegaard: We didn't create enough in Fulham draw
Fulham boss Silva happy with spirit shown for Arsenal draw
Saliba rescues point for Arsenal in tricky away clash at Fulham