Fulham boss Silva: I prefer to face Fulham without Gibbs-White!

Fulham boss Marco Silva has spoken about Nottingham Forest's attacking options as well as the absence of Morgan Gibbs-White ahead of the club's clash this weekend

Forest are one of only four teams yet to suffer defeat in the Premier League this season and are a point ahead of Fulham.

Captain Gibbs-White will miss this weekend’s fixture after being sent off last week due to a wreckless challenge against Joao Pedro.

“It's not my problem – it’s more for Nuno (Espirito Santo), his situation,” Silva said. “But I have to be honest, when you have Gibbs-White or you don't have Gibbs-White, you are different.

“For sure, Nuno prefers to play with Gibbs-White. And if you ask me, I prefer to play without Gibbs-White! Simple.

“They are a very good side. You are talking about Gibbs-White, but he's going to play another player in that position who is really good, too.

“Let's see who is going to be the player there. If he's going to play (Elliot) Anderson, that is a very, very good player as well. A young player, but a very good one.

Despite their captain missing the game, Silva still believes Forest have a lot of threat going forward.

“And, of course, when they have that quality out wide, with (Callum) Hudson-Odoi, with (Anthony) Elanga, with (Ramon) Sosa as well, all those players, with a striker (Chris Wood) in a very good moment as well, they are always a threat and capable of punishing any side.

“They’re really strong in counter-attack moments – when you feel that you have the control of the game, they can punish you as well, and it's going to be a tough game. I think the way they started the season speaks about themselves.

“We really are looking forward for our first win away from home, we are going to work really hard to do it. They want the same at home as well, and let's see. Let's hope we can be stronger than them, and we are going to really look for the three points.”