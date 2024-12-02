Fulham boss Silva explains Pereira Spurs omission after explosive interview

Fulham boss Marco Silva insists Andreas Pereira wasn't dropped for the draw at Tottenham after an explosive interview midweek.

Pereira has since denied the quotes attributed to him about a potential move to Olympique Marseille.

Asked about the midfielder's omission on Sunday, Silva said: “No, not at all.

“I didn’t read the interview. I know some of the topics in the interview. I didn’t read the interview. For me, to read something from my players, I have to be sure that they did it.

“I know what you are talking about. I want to tell you that Andreas is going to be back stronger to help the team like he’s been helping every single moment. He’s going to be the important player he’s been since he joined our football club. Nothing related to the interview.”

Silva added: “Not to protect him at all. I don’t make decisions regarding interviews. I don’t follow social media; I don’t read newspapers.

“Decisions from myself come from the daily basis with my players. Nothing more. He was not ready for the game today.

"It was during the week; it was a technical decision from myself.”

