Fulham boss Silva: Bournemouth? What a battle it will be!

Fulham boss Marco Silva expects a real battle against Bournemouth.

Fulham host the Cherries having won at Chelsea on Boxing Day.

Silva said, “We don’t know yet (about Emile Smith Rowe's availability). It’s a decision we are going to take on Saturday as we have another session. We have to keep assessing, not just the players who were out in the last game, but also the ones that played.

“The progression has been really great from ourselves. The way we are responding. The players who have come in (in the summer) have settled really well, and the help from the players that we already had was big for them.

“Another big thing is the results, in London derbies we are ten unbeaten. We have been strong and are really progressing in those types of games.

“Alex Iwobi has been great. Last season he was top, his best season up until that point, but this season is going to be better for him. He’s in a very good level, he’s scoring, he’s assisting, all in different positions.

“What a battle it is going to be (against Bournemouth)! Andoni Iraola is doing a really good job there. Our Bournemouth games are always really tight and competitive, and this is going to be another one.

“They're a really physical side, direct too, and their frontline is top level. They have a really quality side, they are intense. It’s going to be a great challenge for us but we are going to make it a great challenge for them too."