Bournemouth midfielder Christie: Fulham always a tough game

Bournemouth midfielder Ryan Christie expects a major battle against Fulham.

Christie knows Fulham confidence will be sky high after their win at Chelsea.

He told the Daily Echo: “Obviously (it was) an unbelievable result for them away at Chelsea today, so just shows you the capabilities they've got.

“Every time I've played there, it's been a very tough game so expecting nothing different on Sunday.

“But we're still full of confidence for this run we're on.”

Christie also said: “Obviously there’s such a quick turnaround from now until Sunday, you don't really get a chance to think about it that much.

“It's straight to work for Sunday tomorrow and all the way obviously through to the new year. So, yeah, obviously looking forward to Sunday.

“The way the league is right now, it's kind of mad.

“If you look at the results again today and people jumping up and down places and kind of points here and there or wins do so much for you.

“So hopefully another positive result on Sunday.”