Arsenal attacker Saka: The three Gooners I looked up to

Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka admits their were three local players he looked up to when coming through the academy.

Saka says Alex Iwobi (Fulham), Chuba Akpom (Ajax) and Jack Wilshere (Norwich City assistant coach) were all role-models for him.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told Arsenal's website: "When I was at the academy, we all looked up to Alex Iwobi, Chuba Akpom and Jack Wilshere.

"They had come up through the academy, were pretty close to our age, and we had the opportunity to come to many matches at Emirates Stadium so we could watch them play a lot.

"Jack was really, really flying at the time. He was a pleasure to look at. We all loved to see him, and we could also mirror ourselves in him because he had come through the academy in the same way we wanted to. The same was true of Alex and Chuba."