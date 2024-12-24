Tribal Football
Most Read
Pogba releases statement after brother Mathias sentenced
Chelsea star desperate to leave this January as he faces 6 months on sidelines
Arsenal target Atalanta striker with Gyokeres and Isak out of the question
UNCOVERED: Why Rashford furious with Man Utd chiefs

Chelsea boss Maresca: The reality is we're NOT title challengers

Paul Vegas
Chelsea boss Maresca: The reality is we're NOT title challengers
Chelsea boss Maresca: The reality is we're NOT title challengersAction Plus
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca continues to play down their title chances.

Ahead of their Boxing Day clash with Fulham, the Blues sit second on the Premier League table.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Maresca said today:  "It's almost halfway so the table reflects the teams and where they are. Liverpool are doing fantastic since the first day. The squad already live that kind of moment, it's important. We are happy to be where we are in this moment.

"I think Manchester City in the end will be there. They are living something that probably never happened before. They have a new injury at the end of every game. It is a very bad situation."

He added, "It's the reality for me, not about the pressure. I would like that kind of pressure. I say we are not there because that is the reality for me. The main point is to continue to improve and to win games."

Mentions
Premier LeagueChelseaFulhamLiverpoolManchester City
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd open Girona, Napoli talks; Man City desperate for midfielder; Real Madrid target fullbacks
Isak Jan opportunity: Why Arsenal must pay what it takes to drive title push
Prem alert as Musiala casts fresh doubt on Bayern Munich agreement