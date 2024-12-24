Chelsea boss Maresca: The reality is we're NOT title challengers

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca continues to play down their title chances.

Ahead of their Boxing Day clash with Fulham, the Blues sit second on the Premier League table.

Maresca said today: "It's almost halfway so the table reflects the teams and where they are. Liverpool are doing fantastic since the first day. The squad already live that kind of moment, it's important. We are happy to be where we are in this moment.

"I think Manchester City in the end will be there. They are living something that probably never happened before. They have a new injury at the end of every game. It is a very bad situation."

He added, "It's the reality for me, not about the pressure. I would like that kind of pressure. I say we are not there because that is the reality for me. The main point is to continue to improve and to win games."